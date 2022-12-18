Key Biscayne’s Golf Cart Parade to double as a Toy Drive this Sunday | Key Biscayne

Channeling the spirit of giving and the idea of ​​ubiquitous kinship, Michelle Estevez and her novel toy drive are aiming to provide to less fortunate children and families this holiday season.

Utilizing one of the most popular vehicles found on Key Biscayne, Estevez thought what better way to promote a toy drive than by incorporating golf carts. Thus, the idea of ​​a toy drive via a golf cart parade was born.

The Parade route covers a substantial part of the island, running through quite a few main streets.

The “entry fee” for the toy parade is two toys.

“This is truly just a different way to help a worthy cause,” said Estevez. The said cause is “Toys for Tots”, an organization run by the Marine Corps which aims to distribute toys to those who come from less fortunate backgrounds.

Founded in 1991, Toys for Tots conducts campaigns to collect and distribute new, unopened toys for underprivileged children. They also provide literacy programs throughout the year.

Key Rats Mila and Nash Lang are the only Toys for Tots Ambassador in South Florida. The Youth Ambassador Program recognizes those who have shown a dedication to impacting their communities through Toys for Tots. As stated by the program, the youths participating in this ambassadorship exemplify the notion of “children helping children.”

This is the first year the Toy Parade has been running and Estevez has been eager to promote its purpose. “It’s good to have the spirit for a cause like this,” said Estevez.

This is currently the last week to submit toys to the cart parade. The culmination of this initiative will be a Gathering at the Presbyterian School at 160 Harbor Drive this Sunday, December 18th. Music and refreshments will be provided at the square’s open center.

The Parade launches at 5:30, however Estevez encourages attendees to arrive at 5 to contribute toys if they haven’t done so yet.

Toy Town, also located in The Square, will be open in case Residents who would like to participate but haven’t had a chance to purchase a toy.

For more information on the parade, WhatsApp Estevez at (305) 733-7906 or Justo Rey at (954) 802-9587