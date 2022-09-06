Kew Gardens Community Arts Day Returns with activities, live entertainment – QNS.com

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get Insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Queens-based artists at the eighth annual Kew Gardens Community Arts Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 am to 6 pm (with a rain date of Sept. 11).

The Kew Gardens Outdoor Art Fair will be held on Austin Street, Lefferts Boulevard, 83rd Avenue and Grenfell Street showcasing an eclectic collection of fine art.

The concrete will be transformed into intricate, wild works of art through vibrant, colorful designs at the Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival. Adults and children are welcome to draw. Families will learn how culture influences art from demonstrations by multicultural artists at several of the Outdoor Art Fair tables and practice these art forms and other projects at the Art Zone.

In Kew Gardens Cinemas Park, located on Austin Street off Lefferts Boulevard, from 12:30 to 5:30 pm, attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Kew Gardens Musicians at an outdoor show that will feature a popular mix of music genres.

Walk to the Potter’s Wheel on 83rd Avenue to explore your creative side while donating to families in need at the Pottery Bowl painting tables for “Let’s Paint a Bowl to Fill Some Empty Bowls,” a fundraiser for the local River Fund food pantry.

At 1 p.m Kew & Willow Books will set up a book sale and display of the bestselling title “Once Upon A Time in Kew Gardens” as well as readings by the Contributors of the book.

Members of The Kew Gardens CSA, a local grassroots organization whose members receive Weekly and bi-weekly Pickups of vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat and other produce, will be available at the Voter Education table on Grenfell Street. Attendees will also learn about the NYC Department of Sanitation’s upcoming curbside composting in Queens and a list of upcoming cultural events at the Maple Grove Cemetery.