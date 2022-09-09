Kew Gardens Arts Festival to Take Place Saturday

Sept. 8, 2022 By Czarinna Andres

A diverse group of artists will be coming together in Kew Gardens Saturday to showcase an eclectic mix of fine art.

The event, called the Kew Gardens Outdoor Art Fair, will feature painters, potters, photographers, glassmakers, jewelry artists, illustrators and fiber artists. The artists will have tables to display and sell their work,

The fair is in its 8th year and will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 am— 7 pm on Austin Street, Lefferts Boulevard, 83rd Avenue and Grenfell Street. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 11.

Attendees will not only be able to check out the art but will also be able to listen to local musicians who will be playing a popular mix of genres at Kew Gardens Cinemas Park.

There will also be a section where the Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival will take place, where concrete will be transformed into a colorful area though artwork with chalk. Adults and children are welcome to draw.

Attendees are invited to walk to the Potter’s Wheel on 83rd Avenue to explore their creative side while donating to families in need at the Pottery Bowl painting tables for “Let’s Paint a Bowl to Fill Some Empty Bowls,” a fundraiser for the River Fund, a local food pantry.

Kew & Willow Books, an independent and locally owned Bookstore located at 81-63 Lefferts Blvd. will also be setting up a book sale at 1 pm, where they will display the bestselling title “Once Upon a Time in Kew Gardens.” There will also be readings by the Contributors to the book.

The event will also include representatives of local groups and city agencies who will be stationed at the Voter Education table on Grenfell Street.

There will be volunteers from the Kew Gardens CSA, a local grassroots organization whose members receive Weekly and bi-weekly Pickups of vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat and other products, to discuss the program.

Additionally, attendees will get to learn about the NYC Sanitation Department’s Curbside Composting in Queens as well as the Maple Gove Cemetery’s upcoming cultural events.

The event is being sponsored by a grant awarded by Councilmember Lynn Schulman to the Kew Gardens Council for Recreation and the Arts.

