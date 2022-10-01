Kevon Davis Named SCCC Men’s Basketball Assistant

LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College men’s basketball team adds head Assistant Coach Kevon Davis for their upcoming season. Davis arrives at Liberal after a year stint at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore as the Assistant Coach from 2020-21. Davis also provides Junior College experience with time spent as the Assistant Coach at Indian Hills Community College (2019-20), Casper College (2014-16), and Harcum College (2010-14).

He replaces Tyrone Grady who left late this summer for an Assistant coaching job at D-2 Coker in South Carolina.

During the 2020-21 season at Eastern Shore, the competition year was cancelled, and they did not compete.

Davis’ time at Indian Hills Community College, they went 30-3 in the 2019-20 season and were named the Region XI and District XI Champions, and received the second seed NJCAA Tournament. The tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before Indian Hills, Davis spent three seasons at Cal Poly from 2016-19. He served as the Director of Player Development for his first two seasons before being elevated to an Assistant coaching position before the 2018-19 season.

As the Assistant Coach at Casper College, the Thunderbirds had a 47-18 record during his two seasons from 2014-16. Davis’ first NJCAA coaching position was at Harcum College in 2010. While part of the Bear’s program, they went 100-29 over the four years and reached the semifinals of the NJCAA national tournament in 2014.

From Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Davis graduated in 2008 from Harcum College with an associate’s degree in sports management. He received his bachelor’s degree in professional studies in 2010 from West Chester University. His playing career includes two years at Harcum (2006-08) and two years at West Chester (2008-10).

Davis provides knowledge from all divisions and levels of competition and will use his NJCAA ties to elevate the Saints program this season. Seward County will start official practice on October 1st and will travel to Wichita this weekend for a Jamboree on October 2nd.