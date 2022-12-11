Kevin Wilson describes commitment to Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run amid Tulsa hiring

New Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson is committed to finishing what he started at Ohio State and bringing a national championship back to Columbus. The Golden Hurricanes hired Wilson, who is the Offensive Coordinator and tight ends Coach for the Buckeyes, Monday night as their new head coach.

Well. 4 Ohio State plays No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve. Wilson, 61, plans to stay with Ohio State for the remainder of the season before departing for his new role at Tulsa.

“My plan in talking with (Tulsa Athletic director Rick Dickson) and what Coach they wanted, what Gene Smith, the Athletic director at Ohio State wanted, is to be a part of all the Bowl preparations I can up there, be here when we “We’re recruiting,” Wilson said at his introductory press conference. “This is a recruiting time. My recruiting right now is the current Tulsa football team in connection with our staff here and see the folks that we have and how we have operated and how this thing is going right here with these guys.

“Then it gets into that dead period, so I’ll be working through hopefully an opportunity to play two games and two great opportunities. Again, I’m standing here because of the success of our team, and I think it’s my obligation to finish up with that team and give that team a chance to Chase a National Championship.”

Wilson has previous head coaching experience. He was the head coach at Indiana between 2011-16 before his departure led to a role under Urban Meyer at Ohio State.

“I wasn’t necessarily chasing jobs,” Wilson said. “I thought I had a chance to lead a program and to build a foundation of a program that can stand and one good shot to swing as hard as you can and get a group of people to work together and build something that a university and a community and an alumni base and most importantly the players can take a lot of pride in.”

Ohio State announced Saturday the promotion of Keenan Bailey to tight ends Coach to replace Wilson. Bailey, 27, spent the last seven years in the Buckeyes program and was most recently a senior advisor to head coach Ryan Day. He also spent three years at Ohio State as a quality-control coach.

Bailey in 2020 joined the 247Sports’ 30 Under 30 list.

“Last year, Corey Dennis made this list in the role Bailey now occupies,” Chris Hummer of 247Sports wrote.“Considering Dennis is now Ohio State’s QB coach, it’s a good place to be. Bailey had a few on-field offers this offseason but turned them down to remain on Ryan Day’s staff for another season. He previously worked with Ohio State’s receivers – both as a GA and quality control Coach – and transitioned to quarterbacks this offseason. One Buckeye source said of Bailey: “He will be the next guy to get a big job from Ohio State.” Bailey started his career at Notre Dame, where he was a recruiting analyst for two years.”