Comment on this story Comment

The banners in Maryland’s basketball arena are reminders of the program’s history and potential. They also are the expectations hanging over each practice and each game. This is what new Coach Kevin Willard wanted. But another critical factor had a major role in Willard’s arrival: the timing. If the Terrapins needed to hire a basketball coach next year, Willard probably isn’t here.

As the son of a coach, Willard had a childhood that featured thrilling experiences (being a ballboy for the New York Knicks) and onerous tasks (repainting a high school court every summer). He absorbed knowledge from his dad about how pieces of a team fit together — and, from his own history, about how the game can uproot families, shipping them from one city to the next. So he knew how his jump from Seton Hall to Maryland would affect his children.

Willard Mostly stayed put in Long Island while his dad, Ralph, coached at the same Catholic high school both his parents attended. As Ralph climbed the coaching ladder as an Assistant at Hofstra, then at Syracuse and with the New York Knicks, the family didn’t move — even when that required a one-bedroom apartment in Upstate New York during Ralph’s brief stint with the Orange. Willard’s sister was finishing high school at the time, so the kids stayed in Long Island with their mom.

Kevin Willard brings new intensity to Terps — and faces old expectations

Eventually, when Willard’s dad followed Rick Pitino to Kentucky, the family headed to a new place. For Willard, switching schools before ninth grade made the change less dramatic because, he said, “I was going to start something new anyways.”

They moved again the next year after Willard’s dad got the head coaching job at Western Kentucky. Willard still felt as if he had time — three years — to develop relationships in Bowling Green. Meanwhile, his older brother stayed in Lexington, living with newly married Wildcats Assistant Billy Donovan, during his senior year of high school.

“It all worked out,” Willard said. But, he added: “I learned my lessons.”

More than three decades later, Willard’s two boys, Colin and Chase, knew of life only with their father as Seton Hall’s coach. They were born in other cities, but Willard spent 12 years in New Jersey. His children have just started ninth and 10th grade. They’re the same ages now as Willard was when he moved in back-to-back years. So the timing felt right. Anything later might not have worked.

The family packed up and moved to Maryland, and Willard is fully entrenched in all the work that comes along with this gig. They haven’t needed to win a game yet. They just needed to win over a fan base. He welcomed former players back to campus, emphasized his budding relationship with former Coach Gary Williams and endeared himself to a portion of the Maryland fans who, like Willard, love the school’s old Testudo logo.

Willard’s true tests begin Monday with the opener against Niagara and even more so as the early season ramps up with a difficult nonconference slate. There will be patience, but Willard has already instilled optimism with the talented transfers he brought in to fill out this season’s roster and the highly rated recruits he landed for the future.

The ability to handle high expectations was a prerequisite for this job. Willard’s predecessor, Mark Turgeon, resigned during his 11th season. He had built Maryland into a consistent NCAA tournament team, and he won a share of the Big Ten regular season title in 2020. But disgruntled fans focused more on how Turgeon’s Terps made it to the Sweet 16 only once, and they wanted more. Willard has leaned in. He says national titles are the goal in College Park, and he insists Criticism doesn’t bother him because it never bothered his dad, a college head coach for 19 seasons.

From March: Kevin Willard did fine work at Seton Hall. But at Maryland, ‘fine’ won’t be good enough.

“I’m a different bird, and I don’t mean this the wrong way: I don’t give a f— what someone thinks about me,” Willard said. “I just don’t. It doesn’t affect my life. I care what my kids think, what my family thinks and what my wife thinks. That’s about it.”

When Willard’s dad compares the pressure of his past role and the one his son navigates, he points directly towards social media. It Amplifies Criticism far more than when he lost a game and “10 people would go down to a pub afterwards and talk about what a lousy Coach I was,” Willard’s dad said. They tried to talk his son out of coaching.

“I wasn’t afraid for him because I know how mentally tough he is,” he said, “but I was afraid for his family.”

Willard didn’t plan to coach. After he finished his college playing career at Pittsburgh — he transferred to follow his dad there when he left Western Kentucky — he felt ready to be finished with basketball. Then Pitino called. The Coach who attended the same high school as Willard’s dad and then Hired Ralph as a Coach for the Knicks, Kentucky and Louisville needed a low-paid Assistant with the Boston Celtics. Willard couldn’t turn it down, starting on this path that would have been entirely different if not for Pitino and, by extension, his dad.

Willard served only as an Assistant under Pitino, with the Celtics and then at Louisville, before becoming a head coach. He sees himself as a combination of Pitino and his father. Both recruited players who were fun to be around. Willard’s calm coaching demeanor resembles his dad’s style, but he can be demanding, too.

When Willard’s dad visits, he watches every practice and takes notes. The two talk about basketball all the way home. After reminding his youngest child “to make his bed 4,000 times growing up,” Willard’s dad said he doesn’t tell the 47-year-old what to do anymore. But there are plenty of suggestions. Willard said his dad gave him a great press offense a couple of years ago, and then there’s an Underneath out-of-bounds play he still uses.

His mom’s role is mostly yelling and screaming from the stands. Dorothy knew everything about her son’s Seton Hall teams, even scanning message boards. (“I told her that has to stop,” her husband said.) To Willard, she’s the Ultimate fan. Meanwhile, Ralph said he gets “unbelievably nervous” when he watches and sometimes leaves his seat behind the bench to walk around the upper level of the arena. They live in Florida, but they’re heading to Maryland for the first couple of games.

A weekend retreat helped Brenda Frese’s new-look Terps grow together

Colin and Chase are adjusting to life in Potomac — enjoying their new school and playing sports — but Willard said it takes a year to fully settle in. Willard left behind his life when he moved from New York, but his kids are connected to their New Jersey friends through FaceTime and video games.

They’re too young for Willard to guess whether they Someday would want to coach. He thinks his oldest might. Would he try to talk them out of it? That’s a tricky question. Because here’s Willard sitting under those banners. He has earned the top job at a high-profile basketball school. His sons get to travel with the team on road trips, just as Willard once did with his dad. But the schedule is hectic, and the pressure can be intense.

Willard carves out one night in the winter, and after dinner, he and his wife drink wine and set up Christmas decorations. Willard has Giant inflatables: Santa, Frosty and another Santa with reindeer. When he worked at Seton Hall, he hung blue and white lights on a pair of pine trees. Willard loves it.

“As stupid as it sounds,” he said, “it’s the most normal thing I get to do during basketball season.”

With a stretch of difficult opponents — Illinois, Wisconsin, Tennessee and UCLA — clustered in early December, it will be hard to find a day this year, but he’s confident he will.

By then, fans will have a better sense of what this new era of what Maryland basketball looks like. Willard feels some nerves but more excitement as he approaches his first game. A couple of hours Monday night will serve as his official chance to make a first impression.