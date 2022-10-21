Kevin Willard on sky-high goals, his impression of Maryland fans, NIL, recruiting, his best player and more

When asked to name Maryland basketball’s goals this season, Thursday at media day, Kevin Willard didn’t try to temper expectations. The first-year Coach gave an answer that likely made a lot of fans smile.

“I think it’s gonna be the same [goal] every year, it’s gonna be Big 10 championship, national championship. That’s the goal of this program. Is it going to be, is every year going to be possible? Some years probably more than others But that is our goal every year, our goal will not be anything different. Besides winning a Big 10 Championship and hanging another banner. No other expectation is gonna be allowed this program,” he said.

“Excited about this season. Excited about a new beginning. Most important, I’m really excited about the way this group has been working. They’ve been extremely energetic, they’ve been practicing with a purpose most of the time. And I think, you know, I think this is a group that’s really looking forward to proving what they can do on the court, both individually and as a team.”

Speaking of the fans, Willard’s quickly taken a liking to them.

“I was told how passionate the fan base was, and how tough they can be. And Everybody’s right. It’s a very passionate fan base. And it’s a much bigger alumni base and fan base [than Seton Hall]. I knew it, I had something in my mind that I thought it was. But I was recruiting in San Francisco, Texas, I was down in Florida. And everywhere I went, every airport I hit, there was a Maryland fan. And to me, it’s kind of, as I’ve been here, I’ve just realized that it’s a great fan base because it’s so passionate about the sport. It loves Maryland basketball.”

Willard ran a defensive-focused, slower-paced system at Seton Hall, but he’s planning to ditch that.

“The style of play is going to be big. We’re gonna play probably way too fast and way, we’re gonna shoot a ton of threes, we’re gonna press, we’re gonna get after it. Probably at times , we don’t look good, just because I have 13 guys who have played five different styles. And now they’re trying to get my style. But I think again, we’re laying down the groundwork for the future,” he said.

“We’re really not that big. So when you look at our roster, we’re big on the wings. Inside, you know, we’re just not as we’re not big and dominant. We’re not going to slow down and just kind of grind it out. I like our guard play. I like our, you know, we shoot the basketball really well. So I think we have, we’re really going to have to work on the way we shoot the basketball. And I slowed down the last couple years, just because of necessity, because of injuries. To be honest with you. It’s tough to play fast when you have seven guys. I think this roster can go nine to ten deep.”

Lots more below from Willard on NIL, Maryland’s fans, his best player, local recruiting and more: