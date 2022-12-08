Kevin Willard is Turgeon’s advice, bringing his own refs, biggest surprise about UMD fans

During an interview Thursday with JP Finlay and Brian Mitchell is 106.7 The Fan, Kevin Willard was asked what he learned from Maryland’s first defeat of the season, a road loss at Wisconsin during which the Badgers played their usual physical style of basketball.

“You know, maybe bring our own refs next time,” they joked.

“I think the biggest thing for us is, I think what’s really good about these games, especially early in the year is, you kind of really learn what you got to fix offensively and defensively. And you know, after that game we’ve just realized that we got to be a little bit Tougher on the Offensive end, because they’re a big, physical, well-coached defensive team that doesn’t give you anything easy. And we struggled getting to the rim. So those are the things that you really kind of early in the season, help you figure out what you got to work on going forward.”

What has Willard noticed about the Maryland fans during his first in-season month on the job?

“It’s great. It’s everything that everyone told me it was. Even I talked to Mark [Turgeon] quite a bit about it. And he said you’re gonna love it. They go, ‘It’s a great fan base. It’s a great area to live and all the alumni that are around. Everybody’s been so supportive, win or lose. I don’t think they just, they’re excited about the program. They’re excited about the recruits we have committed. So it’s been a lot of fun, to be honest with you. I’m sure if I lose a couple more games, I won’t be saying that. But right now, it’s great.”

Has anything surprised him about the fans?

“Man, that’s a good question. You know, I think the biggest thing is just kind of, it’s a Monster fan base. They’re everywhere. I think it’s what’s really cool about the University of Maryland, your basketball, football, soccer , whatever we’re playing, the fan base is everywhere, no matter where I’ve gone,” he said. “Where I go to eat, even when I’m out recruiting, and I just, I was recruiting Yesterday down to Florida, and it’s like, I see two people, two Maryland fans came up to me at dinner. It was just, it’s a really, it’s a really invested fan base. I think that’s the best way to put it.”

After the previous game, Maryland’s five-point home win over then-No. 16 Illinois, Willard joked in a postgame interview that he was going to drink a beer, and then drink nine more. It turns out he got a surprise when he returned home that night.

“It’s funny, my next-door neighbor left me and nine Beers on my front porch. I wish I said I was gonna have nine bottles of wine because it would’ve been a better investment,” he said.

Despite the loss, Willard was pleased with how his players responded to adversity.

“It was interesting because this really was our first true road game. And it was kind of like, to kind of go and have a great crowd, their crowd is into it, they’re loud, to see them kind of, in a huddle, in the Timeouts kind of, got on them a little bit. But then, Jahmir Young was great. Donna Scott was great in the huddle, saying, ‘Let’s just keep doing what we’ve been doing all year, you know, stay the course. We’ll get back. Our shots will fall,'” he said. “It was great to see a group kind of Rally each other, it was more of our players sitting there saying, ‘Hey, we’ve been, we’ve played some good teams, Let’s just keep doing what we’re doing.’ And they found a way. And then free throws really hurt us. In the second half, we missed four out of five free throws, one as a one-point game, and you just can’t do that against a very good basketball team.”

Scott struggled offensively, shooting 3-for-14 after a strong start to the season. But the team’s leading scorer stood out on defense, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking three shots.”I thought his defensive effort was off the charts. I mean, he had three huge blocks making up for guys. He was we were switching onto the point guard because we were using his size and length to bother him,” Willard said.

Scott’s defense was a weakness in past seasons, but he’s made big strides this year.

“I think it’s something, he’s bought into the defensive end really well. And I think to be honest, he struggled offensively because he was working so hard on the defensive end. So you gotta give him credit, because I thought he was a big reason why we stayed close in the game,” Willard said.

Center Julian Reese found himself in foul trouble against the Badgers, something that dogged him last year.

“I think we’re going to try to play a little bit more zone at times when he gets an early foul, but you know, he still played 31 minutes. I mean, for a big guy in this conference, who’s battling and being out there, if I can get him in the 31-minute range of game every game in the Big Ten, that’s going to be good for us. But I think it’s a little bit, too, of just of him picking and choosing. Two of his fouls were Offensive rebounding fouls where he pushed the guy in the back, so he’s got to be a little bit smarter. I think the more game experience he gets, the smarter he’ll get,” Willard said.

Finlay asked him about Maryland football’s upcoming appearance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against NC State. The winning Coach gets doused with mayo.

“I think that’s one reason I Coach basketball is that I don’t have to mess around with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. But I tell you what, I’m looking forward to that when our football team wins, that I can’t wait to see Coach Locks get dumped in Mayo because he deserves it,” he said.”He’s had an unbelievable season. His team’s fun to watch. And I’m really happy for the fact that they got a chance to go 8-5 which would be phenomenal