Kevin Willard is Maryland’s comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling Criticism and more

After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.

What did Kevin Willard learn about his team?

“I this team, they’re resilient, they’re they’re a good group to coach. I mean, I’m not happy with them right now obviously, but I’ve learned a lot about them. I think the biggest thing that we’ve got to work on is obviously the end-of-game kind of stuff. I think we gotta get better at that and just kind of clean up what we want to do and how we want to do it. But I think these guys are showing that they’re a tough group, they’re resilient, they’re an unselfish group,” he said.

Tennessee’s size and strength gave Maryland a lot of problems, as it does most of their opponents.

“I don’t think we dealt with it very well at all. We gave up 21 Offensive rebounds. So I would say that was not a win on our side. We knew how big they were, we knew how Athletic they were. But we just kind of we just let them push us around a little bit too much. I really thought especially early in the game, that kind of just let them we let them set the tone a little bit,” he said.

Just as big an issue: a frigid 2-for-24 day from the 3-point arc.

“We have to win the three-point battle. We’ve lost the three-point battle the last two games, that’s why we’ve lost the games. We have to win the three-point battle. We’re just not going to out-physicality anybody. It’s just not the way we’re built, which is OK. There’s lots of ways to win basketball games. But they hit two they had three big Threes in the second half and then we go 0 for eight even though we had some open looks. It’s just, we have to win that battle,” Willard said.

That said, the Halftime conversation that started Maryland’s second-half comeback had nothing to do with shooting.

“It really wasn’t about shooting. I really just talked about the Offensive rebounds. Which, I think we gave up 11 the first half. So we gave up 10 in the second half, so they really didn’t listen to me. I never worry about the offensive, you know, these guys all work hard on their game, I have the utmost confidence in them shooting the basketball,” he said.

More from Willard:

On Maryland’s loud fans at Barclay’s Center: “I thought the fans were great. They’ve been great all year.”

On the shooting woes: “It means we have to start working on shooting a little bit.”

On how the press got Maryland’s comeback started: “We were trying to go with it the whole game. It’s just, when you only make three field goals in the first half, it’s kind of tough to press. Kind of have to make baskets to press. Unfortunately, when you go three for 24 in a half, it’s it’s kind of hard to press and wear a team down. I thought we did a better job scoring in the second half, so we were able to kind of get in it , stay it and get it and kind of disrupt them a little bit.”

On this tough stretch of non-conference games: “I think a good thing about these games this time of year is, you know, you really really get to learn a lot about your team. It’s, I think moving forward, to be honest , I’m not sure if you’re going to see as many of these games moving forward. Like, I just, you can’t play Illinois, Wisconsin and then come play a neutral site game against the number seven team in the country . It’s not fair to these guys who’ve been on the road. It’s, I think a lot of our issues, we just haven’t had time to practice. I think it’s one thing that’s … You really have to balance your schedule out a little bit.

“You do learn a lot but at the same time, we regressed a little bit too, the way we’ve played over the last, really, over the last week and a half. I haven’t seen us as sharp as we were early, just because we’re not getting nearly as much practice time as we did before. So as good as these games are, and I think it’s great, I just, sometimes in the long run you can take a step back playing some of these games because you’re not getting as much practice.”

On Julian Reese’s foul trouble: “I got to keep Ju in the game a little bit and Ju’s got to get, he’s got to keep himself in the game. I didn’t think, again, I don’t think we handled it very well at all. I’m asking Pat [Emilien] to do a lot of things. You know, Pat’s 6-6, trying to play against a seven-foot-one guy that looks like Ivan Drago. You’re not gonna win that battle very often. So I think we got to do a little bit better job.”

“I think that’s something that as Julian kind of, again, as Julian gets a little bit, progresses a little bit and figures it out, I have confidence … He’s progressing probably a little bit faster than I thought he would. I think that’s one reason why we are where we are.