Kevin Willard is Ike Cornish’s status, one player overdoing it and more

Former four-star Recruit Ike Cornish was out of the rotation for Maryland’s first game of the season in part because of an injury, Terps Coach Kevin Willard said Monday night on his Weekly radio show.

“Ike is gonna get in the game. Ike pulled his groin last week before the Villanova game, missed three days of practice. Missed the Villanova game, missed the day after the Villanova game. So he missed four days of practice. Came back, you know, early last week and just now starting to get back to being in rhythm. So Ike’s just got to get out there,” Willard said.

Cornish, a 6-6 Baltimore native who was the No. 116 player in the Class of 2021, is one of the better shooters on the roster. But he remains somewhat of a mystery to outside observers because he redshirted last year.

“He’s shooting the basketball great. He’s a good player. He just, unfortunately, you know, hurt his groin at the wrong time,” Willard said.

Julian Reese was the other highly regarded recruit from Baltimore in that class. The 6-10 center is expected to become one of Maryland’s best players this year, but had a relatively quiet season debut, finishing with seven points and seven rebounds.

“Juju, for being his first real game, starting being a main guy, trying to get him to be a little bit more of a presence. I think that was the biggest thing inside, that he wasn’t trying to stay out of foul trouble, but he wasn’t trying to exert his dominance. And you know, when you’re pressing, you’re gonna have a lot of times where you’re Chasing guys down and you’re scrambling. You’re making them make extra passes, taking away good shots, and I felt we did a good job of scrambling in our defense, and making them uncomfortable. And when you’re playing that way, you’re going to have a lot of guys Flying around blocking shots,” Willard said.

“I always say to people, you know, look at the plus-minus. What was on the plus-minus? He was plus-28. So that means when he was on the floor he was we were 28 points better than when he was off the floor. And so to me, that’s an unbelievable stat. So his stats are, I’d like to see him be a much better rebounder because he can push the ball in transition, he makes good decisions in transition. I want to see him be more aggressive getting to the glass because I think that will get him going a little bit more. But I thought he played really really well.”

Maryland’s leading scorer in the game, Donta Scott, played a team-high 35 minutes.

“It was probably about five too much, but Donta is going to have to log a lot of minutes this year. The only way to get used to playing those minutes is being out there and you know, if you look at the last three minutes he was in there, we were up 17 or 19. You know, he really struggled down the stretch and I wanted him to feel gassed, I wanted him to understand that, like, alright, this is what it’s gonna be like when we get the Big Ten play. He got to play 35 minutes, but I thought he played really hard, really hit some big shots for us to get us kind of to relax us.”

New addition Donald Carey struggled with his jumper, going 1 for 6 in his Terps debut after transferring from Georgetown. Willard wasn’t concerned about that, but he would like to see Carey take it a bit easier during warmups.

“Don is one of the Hardest workers we’ve had. He’s one of the Hardest workers I’ve, I’ve been around. One of Don’s problems is, he treats warm-ups like games. You know, he came in [to the huddle] the last time and he had a sweat going on. And I was like, Don, we have to wait. And like, ‘Let’s take some Gatorade, get refreshed here.’ So Don is going to, again, this is all new for Don. He’ll be OK. He’s gonna be a big part of what we’re doing, he said.

Also making his debut was point guard Jahmir Young, who was Visibly over-amped early on, playing in a real game for the first time at Xfinity with more than 100 family and friends in attendance.

“As a team, I felt like we could have done a little bit better. We had a couple of stretches during the game where we had a couple of lapses, especially defensively on the boards, but individually, felt like first-game jitters. I had a little jitters as well, but I feel like we played okay as a team for the first game,” Young said.

Willard raved about the Upper Marlboro native, who transferred from Charlotte. He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks.



“It’s funny, like, he’s a senior, he’s played a ton of games. He’s made a ton of shots. But you know, just like me, I’ve coached been a head coach for however long, the first-game jitters are real and to go out there and perform the way he did and you know, especially when we needed him to you know, he took the game over he made some really good plays. Got two big rebounds, pushed in the second half, got his two threes. You know, it was good to kind of see him shake off,” Willard said.

“Not only did we get a great player, I think more importantly, we got a great young man who has unbelievable character, a work ethic that was like I like we talked about before. Setting the culture, his work ethic, his attitude, his leadership has been nothing but spectacular. Anything, everything I could ask, that he is what he’s done. And you know, last night, he finally I think he started to get it that you know how he plays is how we’re going to play.”