Kevin Willard is “getting your ass kicked,” Reese’s health and more minutes for Martinez

After his team was dominated from start to finish in an 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly.

“Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It’s part of life. They’ll bounce back. They’ve bounced back so far. We’ve played good basketball. We’ll get back to playing good basketball. It’s, having a little adversity right now,” he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. “I think this is, it’s good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it’s not the worst thing. It’s not, you know, especially early on.”

The Terps (8-3, 1-1) looked sent, having battled a physical Tennessee team and fought back from a 21-point deficit three days earlier in Brooklyn.

“We’re going to take some time off so they they can focus on their studies and they can kind of just get some rest. We haven’t really had a day off since before Louisville, because we’ve traveled to the 9 pm games , getting back at 5 am, that’s really not a day off even though it is a day off for those guys, it hasn’t been on the weekend, it’s been during a school day, so they’ve had to wake up and go to school. I think Sunday is going to be their first real off day since before Louisville. So again, like I said, I love this team, this doesn’t change anything,” he said.

Maryland played four teams currently ranked in the AP Poll during a span of less than two weeks, beating Illinois and losing to Wisconsin, Tennessee and UCLA.

“The five games in a row that we’ve played were difficult just because of just the timing. Like, we’ve never had it, like I wouldn’t mind playing five games in a row like this if we had a four or five-game break, Willard said. “I think UCLA is pretty darn good, don’t get me wrong. Their guys have played a Final four, guys who played in a Pac-12 championship. I’m proud of this team. We’re 8-3, we’re in a good spot. I’m really, like, they’ve been there four years and they kind of know what they are and what they’re at, and right now we’re going through this is the first time this team’s had to go through adversity and we’re figuring it out a little bit on the fly. But we didn’t figure it out very well tonight.”

Maryland had a sold-out crowd ready to rock, but UCLA delivered an immediate knockout blow and Maryland never led in the game. After five minutes, it was essentially over, the first time Willard’s team hasn’t played a game that was within a five-point margin in the final minute.

“It’s obviously a missed opportunity, but you know, they’re a good basketball team and we’re just, right now, we’re just a little beat up and a little tired. So they came in they played well they were aggressive . We were just a little bit defensive. And when we just got off to another bad start and it just kind of took the wind out of our sails,” he said.

“You got to give UCLA credit. They just kicked our ass. I don’t think we had a chance to be physical. I think by the time we wanted to be physical, we were probably down 25, so just, this is more about, I think, UCLA came in and they played much better than us.”

Maryland got off to a slow start for the third game in a row, a familiar sight from previous years under Mark Turgeon. The Terps missed their first eight threes. Combined with their three-point shooting against Tennessee, that amounts to a 2-for-32 three-point shooting stretch. Willard is trying to fix the slow starts.

“That’s something that we’re really going to work on this week. Tennessee’s length and athleticism bothered us and again, their length, and Tiger [Campbell] and Jaime [Jaquez] are two guys that just really understand how to play the game defensively.” he said.

Reserve guard Ian Martinez was the Lone bright spot, going 4-for-5 from deep and scoring a team-high 16 points. With starting shooting guard Donald Carey struggling with his shot, Martinez is earning more minutes.

“Ian’s, again, him getting more minutes probably will be the norm going forward. He’s, again, I think one of the reasons is we’ve been struggling a little bit defensively too in the start of games, so he’s been practicing great. It was good to see Ike[Cornish] out there because he’s been practicing, good to see Noah [Batchelor] out there. I thought those guys all played pretty hard.”

Center Julian Reese sat the second half with a large icepack on his shoulder. But it doesn’t sound serious.

“Got elbowed earlier in the game on a rebound on his right shoulder and he tried to battle through it, but he was, we were playing four against five. And then at halftime, the trainer said it’s probably just best to take him out. And so I don’t think it’s anything serious, but it was more cautionary than anything,” Willard said.

For the first time, the first-year Maryland Coach couldn’t find the right buttons to push.

“I loved their effort the whole Tennessee game, even though in the first half we were struggling,” he said. “I saw these guys, how they reacted to adversity. I think that was the biggest thing. I was trying to kind of figure out what buttons to push with certain guys, because I haven’t had to do that yet … I was trying to kind of get guys to be a little bit more upbeat, but it’s hard when you’re not playing well. And this is the first time you ever played well, in front of a sold-out crowd and you’re all pumped up and you come out and you lay an egg.

Willard reiterated that he doesn’t like how the schedule he inherited had so many big games jammed together.

“Next year when we have the two [early] league games, you can’t come back and play these games. You can’t, you can’t, it’s just, not this time of year,” he said.

“That’s not an excuse … This team will bounce back. I got a lot of confidence in these guys I like where we’re at we’re still in a great spot they kicked our ass today.”