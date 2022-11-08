Kevin Willard is a debutant, a player he’s “ecstatic about,” the bench and more

Maryland basketball Coach Kevin Willard was happy with his team’s 71-49 win over Niagara on Monday, his first game as the Terps’ coach. It was choppy at times, but that was to be expected with a new roster of players in a real game situation for the first time in a new system.

One other thing that was new: Willard didn’t have to make a 30-40 minute drive to get to the arena, like he did at Seton Hall.

“It was weird, to be honest with you. I didn’t have to commute down to the arena. I didn’t know what to do. I had so much time. Worked out twice,” he said. “It was a great feeling, you know, I’m proud of this team. I’m proud of this staff. It’s been, it’s been a crazy seven months, put together this roster and get these guys playing, you know, we’re not even close to being good yet. But to get them playing as hard as they’re playing. And as unselfish as they’re playing. We are proud of the staff and proud of these guys.”

The standout was forward Donna Scottwho posted 18 points and six rebounds to open what Willard hopes is a starring senior year.

“Tay’s gonna be an 18 and 10 guy. I think he’s gonna be a first-team all-Big Ten player. I do I believe that. You know, 35 minutes, way too many minutes for him the first game, but he’s earned it. He’s earned from his career. And I think he’s, you know, I wanted to him I wanted him to gassed. I want him to be tired. Just because I think it’s good for him going forward. It’s not easy playing 35 minutes this time of year,” Willard said.

Point guard Jahmir Young played in a Maryland uniform for the first time and impressed, posting 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

“Jahmir Young is a heck of a point guard. And he’s still trying to figure out, you know, this is a totally different system that he’s used to playing in. And I thought his, he changed the tempo on offense, and changed our defense,” Willard said. “And I thought that just everyone reacts to how your point guard’s playing. And when he kind turned the boosters on, think it just gave everyone else a little, a little energy, a little motion.”

Sophomore center Julian Reese, expected to become an impact player this season, had a quiet night. But Willard wasn’t worried.

Well, I’m happy with Julian. I’m ecstatic. You know, he’s gonna have to play 26 to 30 minutes. I have a lot of confidence. They went back in there with two fouls in the first half, played from the 4:10 mark to the 1:20 mark. I had a lot of faith that he wasn’t gonna pick up his third. They did some physical things. We just got to get him some touches down low. Get him the ball a little bit. That’s going to come. But I feel like Julian took a good step. And just, you know, he’s got to be a little bit more of a presence defensively, but that’s going to come,” he said.

“I said this a lot about Julian. Julian kind of had a tough two years. Covid really screwed on his senior year. And last year was a really difficult year for all these guys. They didn’t really have a typical freshman year. So you’re looking pretty much at a freshman right now. And for freshmen to play 26 minutes, seven [points] and seven [rebounds]. Plus-16. Two assists, one turnover. That’s a pretty darn good number.”

More from Willard:

On the game: “I have a theory on these types of games. If you can defend the three and you can make threes, it’s really hard to lose these games. You know, we go 9 of 20, they go 0 for 6, you know, it’s just hard to have a win. I thought Greg did a great job, his kids played really hard.”

On Maryland’s 10 turnovers: “I’d like to see [the opponent] have more turnovers. I mean, if they had 15 turnovers, and we had 10, I’d be pretty happy with the plus-five differential. You know, as fast as we’re playing, as many guys are touching the ball, and being your first game, to have a 12 assists and 10 turnovers, I’m pretty happy with that.”

On the bench: “I have to figure out my secondary rotation. We were in a really good Offensive rhythm, we were scoring. And then I put two lineups out there that really haven’t practiced together. And it was very evident that were got very stationary offensively towards the second 10 minutes of the first half. And it wasn’t the players’ fault. It was my fault because I put in terrible lineups that haven’t practiced together. And we didn’t know what the heck we were doing. And so we just started standing around. But I’m trying to see what certain guys can do and trying to get as many guys game experience as possible.”

On what he liked about Maryland’s press: “Not a whole lot. We got a long way to go with our press. But it did you know, again, it’s something that, they had four guards on the court at all times. It’s a little bit different. Again, you don’t play against teams like that very often. And it will get better. They’re still trying, it’s not really the first part of the press, the guards are working hard. It’s the second it’s the second-line, third-line guys that are really struggling with what to do once we drop back. So that’s something that we have to work on. And we’ve been working on it. It’s just, we’re going to have to go through some growing pains.”

Is a 7-foot freshman Caelum Swanton-Rodger only playing during mop-up time: “Cal has been playing and practicing great. It’s just that they have a five-foot-nine guy out there playing. That wasn’t going to be a good Matchup and you don’t want a freshman going out there in the first half and not having confidence. And Pat -Emilien]played really, really well last week at the five spot. So against bigger teams, I think Cal would be a much better fit just because he’s doing a pretty good job. They just can’t guard guys my size.”