Kevin Willard is a breakout player and hanging with Gary Williams

If Maryland basketball is going to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth this season, it needs a breakout year from Julian Reese. The sophomore big man showed the raw talent that made him a top-50 recruit last year, but now he needs to be The Man in the paint for the Terps, who have a thin roster in the post.

Maryland Coach Kevin Willard is expecting it.

“I think I think the fans are going to be so impressed with the jump Juju has taken. Since we’ve got here, he’s — Juju went through a tough kind of two years basketball-wise if you think about COVID, in the senior year in high school, he went through the COVID year. And then last year, obviously there was the turnover and kind of just a tough year all-around. So he’s really bought into what we’re trying to teach him. And I think the fans are gonna be really excited about him,” Willard said Wednesday night on his radio show.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Reese has added muscle to the skinny frame of last season.

“He’s a tremendous young man, he has a great work ethic. I mean, he wants to learn and I think that’s why he’s taken such great, great steps is the fact that like, you know, every practice, he doesn’t want to come out of practice. He wants to practice the whole time. And he wants to get better and that’s really you know, the first step is having kids that want to get better. Juju has been great,” Willard said.

His backup is true freshman Caleum Swanton-Rodger, a raw recruit from Canada. Both are being tutored by Assistant Coach Grant Billmeierknown as a Talented Developer of big men.

“Yeah, big Cal is, you know, we got him late. Again, when you get the job in April, technically, April, you really don’t have much time to fill out your roster. And big Cal came in, and obviously, Juju stayed. And Grant has done a remarkable job with both of them,” Willard said.

The Terps’ new Coach has been spending time with the program’s most legendary coach, Gary Williams.

“He’s been so great over the last six months. He has spent time, he has talked to the team. We’ve played golf together. We’ve had Beers together. He has told me, you know, the ins and outs and he was just at practice yesterday talking to the guys, just telling them about this time of year. So his name is on the court for a reason,” Willard said.

“But I just think he’s, he’s been so instrumental and so helpful to me, that anything we can do to make sure that we play like his teams did is a good thing.”