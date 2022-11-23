Kevin Willard has poor attendance so far, whether he’ll schedule Duke

Maryland basketball Coach Kevin Willard hasn’t had many negatives to discuss during his team’s dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he’s been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps’ fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.

“I made a huge mistake. You know, my first two games I scheduled on a Monday night and a Thursday night at seven o’clock, which I’ve come to quickly realize that the Beltway at 6:30 on a Tuesday and Thursday is not the best time to schedule a game … And I think that’s something that moving forward, I got to stay away from the Beltway because I’ve learned that the Beltway always wins … It’s undefeated ,” he said during an interview with JP Finlay and Brian Mitchell is 106.7 The Fan.

“We play Coppin State Friday at 4 pm (Tickets), I think that’s going to be a great crowd.”

Finlay also asked Willard if he thinks he’ll ever schedule Duke. That’s been a sore subject for Maryland fans, who hated the Blue Devils and loved playing against them during Maryland’s days in the ACC. The two programs haven’t met since Maryland moved to the Big Ten in 2014, with former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski, salty about Maryland’s decision, Refusing to schedule Maryland again because its conference chance was “an Assault on tradition.”

“The quality of athlete on the court and then the atmosphere that they were able to play in really brought out some special moments [during Maryland-Duke games] … You can’t just say you’re going to replicate that in another conference right away. That was already there. It was established over a period of time, and that won’t happen again,” Krzyzewski said in 2012 after Maryland announced its decision.

“That’s not gonna happen again, because we’re not gonna schedule them. It’s tough to schedule anybody when you have 18 conference games. But when we schedule non-conference, it’s usually outside of our conference area, so that we play national teams .”

But he’s retired now, replaced by Jon Scheyer. So could the two former rivals meet up?

“Probably never,” Willard said. And it’s not me or Jon. I know Jon very well, he’s a good guy. The problem with college scheduling is, you know, we don’t control a lot of our schedule. They play in the Champions classic, they’re in Maui. They have the ACC-Big East Challenge, they have the ACC-SEC Challenge. So they have seven games that are already scheduled for them. I have five games that are already scheduled for us,” Willard said.

He didn’t say he’s tried to schedule the Blue Devils, but it sounds like he might have.

“So to add another game on top of that, for them and us it is almost impossible to try to find dates … Everyone’s asked me that. I’d love to play Duke,” he said. I think Jon would love to get the schedule back. But until some of his, like, you know, they’re in the Champions Classic, they just have so many games that are ingrained in their schedule. They just don’t have room for another nonconference game.”