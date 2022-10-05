Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball’s recruiting drought vs Duke

Maryland basketball hasn’t had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on a national championship, but that’s beside the point.

Kevin Willard is about to get his first chance to end that drought. Paul VI (Va.) star Darren Harris announced his top four — Maryland, Duke, Ohio State and Miami — on Tuesday, and some believe it could ultimately be a Maryland-Duke battle. The Terps haven’t been able to challenge the Blue Devils much on the recruiting trail in recent decades, but Willard also has injected new energy into the program, which has the No. 9 recruiting class in the country.

Harris, a 6-6 junior ranked the No. 45 players and No. 10 small forward in the Class of 2024, has visited Maryland twice since Willard arrived.

“I can really tell they’re prioritizing me. They told me that they want me to come in and play right away. That’s a big opportunity. We talked about the class they’re bringing in in 2023 and I know all of those guys, but they want guys for the future classes who can play right away,” he told IMS’ Colby Giacubeno in September. “They were saying that I can be one of those pieces and how well I fit the culture they’re building. They really focus and spend a lot of time in the gym. If you talk to my coaches, they’d tell you that’s how I am, so it seems like I fit that culture perfectly.”

Maryland hasn’t had much success getting players from Harris’ high school or its Affiliated AAU program, local Powerhouse Team Takeover, over the years. But Willard already ended that drought by Landing 2023 Paul VI standout DeShawn Harris Smith. Now the Terps are hoping to repeat that success with Harris.

“What stood out to me most was when we were sitting in the office talking about the team and their vision for how I fit in. They related it to the team that I’m on and they’re going to be at the first fall workout for my school that they can be,” Harris said after his last visit to College Park.

Harris will visit Duke in mid-October. The Blue Devils have been recruiting almost exclusively five-stars under the new Coach Jon Scheyer, but they’ve taken a strong liking to Harris. In the 2023 and 2024 classes combined, they have five top-10 prospects already committed, plus four more ranked inside the top-30.

If Willard can beat Duke on the recruiting trail, the only thing that might excite Maryland fans more is a win over the Blue Devils on the court (if the two ever play against each other again).