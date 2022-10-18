Kevin Willard dishes on recruiting, UCLA’s Mick Cronin at Big Ten Media Days debut

MINNEAPOLIS — New Maryland Coach Kevin Willard Wasted no time making a strong first impression at his Big Ten Media Days debut. While other coaches spent a significant chunk of their on-air time waxing poetic about how much they love their team, Willard’s curt, 40-word opening statement showed he’s not a man looking for publicity. Willard just wants to Coach basketball and get the Terrapins back to the top of the college basketball food chain.

“It’s an Honor to be here and be part of this conference, to represent the University of Maryland. Such a great basketball conference. Looking forward to the year. That’s really all I got to say. If anyone has any questions…”

But Willard wasn’t all business Tuesday. The Maryland Coach cracked his fair share of jokes. It’s clear he’s very comfortable in his own skin, being his own man and doing this his way.

“You got to know how to eat crab cakes,” Willard said when asked about the biggest learning curve so far at Maryland. “I’m learning how to crack crabs and eat crabs. It’s a new thing for me. Very hard (laughter). You got to split the middle, take the legs off, go through the whole process. There is an enormous sense of pride within the state of Maryland, within the fan base, within the residents, Baltimore County, city of Baltimore. I knew the tradition, Coach (Gary) Williams has been great helping me get around all the places, but the sense of pride that they have for their program is really cool. It’s been something I think that’s helped us recruiting, it’s helped us with this team this year. It’s been great.”

Here are the top topics Willard Touched on Tuesday: