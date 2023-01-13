Kevin Warren leaves Big Ten for NFL, Florida’s NIL collective issues & more vagueness from Jim Harbaugh

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the latest movement in college football from players to administration on today’s podcast.

Ross had the chance to speak with new NCAA president Charlie Baker & provides information about what college sports fans should expect from the new administration.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is leaving his job to become the next president of the Chicago Bears. The podcast looks back on his impact on college football including his alliances and media rights maneuvering.

In player movement news, quarterback Recruit Jaden Rashada is stirring up drama with likely impending free agency, following a gaffe from the Florida Gators’ NIL collective. The SEC de-commitments continue with the latest big name being Walker Howard, who has left LSU in pursuit of a new program.

Coming out of Monday’s title game loss, TCU Offensive Coordinator Garret Riley and Clemson are in discussions as Dabo Swinney is looking outside of the family to improve the Tigers offense.

In Ann Arbor, the Michigan Wolverines can’t stop being vague and cryptic. Their latest head-scratcher stems from head Coach Jim Harbaugh replying to a tweet from Michigan’s president.

Finally, Carl’s Jr. is offering an Odd pairing with their cheeseburgers — Dan and Ross investigate.

2:35 Ross spoke with new NCAA president Charlie Baker

8:30 Kevin Warren leaves the Big Ten to become the new president of the Chicago Bears

23:35 Jaden Rashada’s NIL deal at Florida fell through

34:38 ​​Walker Howard has left LSU

36:30 Garrett Riley is expected to be hired by Clemson

42:30 More Cryptic tweets are coming out of Ann Arbor, Michigan

48:30 The NCAA is trying to make a second transfer more difficult than the first

55:00 Carl’s Jr is releasing a wine to pair with their A-1 double cheeseburger

