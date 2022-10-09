Kevin Wall’s Goal Ranked No. 9 On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

Penn State men’s hockey Secured a home series Sweep over Canisius in its season-opening weekend, winning 5-2 Friday and 7-5 Saturday.

Saturday’s game saw senior forward Kevin Wall score an incredible goal in the third period. Not only did the score improve the Nittany Lions’ advantage to 6-2, but it also landed Wall on SportsCenter’s Top 10 at the No. 9 positions.

Wall executed a perfect poke check and made a great move to skate past a defender. A shot to the far side of the goal was too much for Canisius goalie John Hawthorne, as the Nittany Lions notched its sixth score of the contest.

Wall’s goal eventually turned out to be the game-winner, because Canisius ended with five goals to the Nittany Lions’ seven.

For its next game, Penn State will stay at home to host Mercyhurst. Puck drop is set for 7 pm Thursday at Pegula Ice Arena.