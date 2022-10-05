Kevin Thompson Named Associate Dean for Advancement

Dianne Harris, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, announced that Kevin Thompson will become the College’s next associate Dean for Advancement, effective November 30, 2022. Thompson joins the UW from Northeastern University where he is associate Dean for development in the College of Science.

“I am delighted to welcome Kevin to our College of Arts and Sciences team,” said Harris. “He is an outstanding leader in higher education fundraising with a remarkable track record of success. An innovator in advancement with past experience at a range of higher education institutions, Kevin brings a truly impressive array of skills to UW. His passion for our mission is matched by his innovative, creative, collaborative, and strategic abilities to lead complex organizations and to help them grow. I look forward to working closely with him and his team, and to welcoming him to our campus.”

At Northeastern, Thompson is a member of the College of Science’s leadership team and the principal advisor to the Dean and Faculty on philanthropy, advocacy, alumni engagement and external relations. During his tenure, he has led his team to two consecutive years of record fundraising results and has successfully introduced and integrated creative engagement strategies using data to discover and prioritize untapped potential to effectively direct major campaigns.

In her announcement, Harris also praised Thompson’s approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and access (DEIA), and his past experience developing long-term relationships and leading complex teams.

“Kevin is a visionary leader in inclusive philanthropy who uses evidence-informed, inclusive approaches to philanthropy with an outstanding record of diversity, equity, inclusion and access (DEIA) work and of keeping DEIA as the foundation of his fundraising philosophy and actions,” said Harris. “He excels at successfully engaging, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding diverse constituencies.”

“I am honored to join Dean Harris and the College’s leadership team at such an exciting time for the College of Arts and Sciences and UW,” said Thompson. “It’s a privilege to work alongside UW’s exceptional team of advancement professionals and I am excited to collaboratively partner across the university and alongside our generous community of donors to inspire transformational philanthropy that Advances our mission and ability to generate the most impact. I am humbled by this opportunity to be part of the College’s next chapter.”

Prior to joining Northeastern, Kevin served in advancement leadership roles for his two alma maters, the University of North Carolina Wilmington and NC State University. He is currently completing his Doctor of Education at Vanderbilt University.