Kevin Prince-Boateng asked if he ever confronted Luis Suarez about THAT Ghana handball during their time as Barcelona teammates

When Luis Suarez palmed the ball away in the final minute of Uruguay’s World Cup 2010 quarter-final game against Ghana, he denied them becoming the first African nation to have ever reached the semi-final stage of the tournament.

The referee sent Suarez off, though, giving them a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of extra-time. Asamoah Gyan stepped up for the spot-kick, which he duly skied over the bar in what proved to be the last kick of the game.

Ghana’s Kevin Prince-Boateng played the full 120 minutes of that fixture, and, nine years later, he joined a Barcelona side which contained Luis Suarez among its ranks.

However, he has no problem with the actions of Suarez handling the ball on the line to stop a certain goal. Instead, they tell FFT it is the penalty miss that hurts more.

“You can’t blame Suarez,” Kevin Prince-Boateng explains. “I’d have done exactly the same thing.

“It was the penalty afterwards that was the bad moment: you miss that penalty and the ball doesn’t even hit the ground before the referee ends the game. He was Lucky that we missed the penalty.”

Boateng spent six months on loan at Barcelona in the 2018/19 season, but, during that time, he says he never actually talked to Suarez away from the pitch.

“We never spoke about it – we never spoke about anything. That’s football: you can’t be friends with everybody. You just have to respect each other.”

The 35-year-old, now playing for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, enjoyed stronger relationships with other top players across Europe, though. Indeed, both he and Gareth Bale joined Tottenham in the summer of 2007, in the fledgling steps of their careers.

The pair reunited on the pitch years later, albeit for different teams, during a Champions League match between Real Madrid and Schalke in the 2014/15 season – Prince-Boateng at the German side and Bale for Los Blancos.

“We both joined Tottenham young, were both seen as not good enough, and we met later when he was at Real Madrid and I was at Schalke – I believe that’s enough of an answer to all the critics,” Prince-Boateng describes to FFT.

“I said to him at the Bernabeu, ‘Do you remember when we played in front of six or seven people in the Spurs second team?’ We laughed. They said, ‘That’s why the hard work pays off.’ We’d both started to work really hard.”