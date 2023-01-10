Kevin Prince-Boateng asked if he ever confronted Luis Suarez about THAT Ghana handball during their time as Barcelona teammates

When Luis Suarez palmed the ball away in the final minute of Uruguay’s World Cup 2010 quarter-final game against Ghana, he denied them becoming the first African nation to have ever reached the semi-final stage of the tournament.

The referee sent Suarez off, though, giving them a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of extra-time. Asamoah Gyan stepped up for the spot-kick, which he duly skied over the bar in what proved to be the last kick of the game.

