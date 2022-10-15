Kevin Na Suffers an Unfortunate Setback at Ongoing LIV Golf Event

Iron Heads GC captain, Kevin Na, has withdrawn from the Jeddah LIV Golf event after suffering a bout of illness. The South Korean-born golfer played nine rounds on day two but eventually gave up to his fate at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Kevin Na suffers from a second bout of illness in as many LIV events

After a decent performance in the first round, Na looked set to win for a top-10 finish, a position he has never held in the series. However, the Winner of 5 PGA events could not continue after a tiring round on the course. They ultimately discontinued after his body couldn’t take any more burden.

This was the second time Na felt ill in a LIV event after suffering from the same disease in Bangkok last week. While he completed his final round back then, it took him the whole of this week to get back in shape. They arrived a couple of days before the proceedings began in Jeddah, but it looks like Na’s determination has sadly come to an end.

What happens with Iron Heads GC with Kevin Na gone?

With the captain of the ship out of the picture, the scene is a sad one for the rest of the team. For starters, the team is ranked joint-bottom with Punch GC (at the time of writing) and has plenty of work to do.

While Sihwan Kim has performed admirably to be in the upper echelons of the individual standings, it’s a sore sight for the other two golfers. Thai professionals, Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai are ranked low, in the 40s out of the 48-member event.

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, Britain – June 7, 2022 Kevin Na of the US during a press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The Iron Heads reached their best-ever rank of fourth at the Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok. However, it seems likely that they have to settle for a sorrowful loss in LIV’s debut event in the Middle East.

What else happened at the LIV event in Jeddah?

At the other end of the table, 3-time PGA Tour event winner, Peter Uihlein, was the surprise leader of the pack with a score of 11-under par. The Smash GC member wasn’t the only one leading his team though. Former World No.1, Brooks Koepkaturned back time with a masterful display to remain a stroke away from his teammate.

The final round of the Jeddah event will be played tomorrow. The event will conclude the LIV Golf Series’ Inaugural regular season events, with a team tourney up next in Miami in a fortnight’s time.