Kevin Na Fights Off Flu-Like Symptoms At LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

On Sunday at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok event, it wasn’t just the weather that Kevin Na was fighting, as the American was pictured, prior to his round, lying on the floor and hooked to a machine as he reportedly struggled with flu- like symptoms.

The image, which was posted by the Twitter page @LIVGolfUpdates, shows Na in some distress, as the five-time PGA Tour Winner is wrapped in a number of towels and resting as he deals with the illness.

See more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button