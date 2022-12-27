Kevin Love Was Asked Whether Cavaliers Should Retire Kyrie Irving’s Jersey

Nets guard Kyrie Irving hit one of the most recognizable shots in the history of basketball while wearing a Cavaliers uniform He is eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list despite having played just six years in Cleveland. Without his efforts in Games 5, 6, and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers may still be ringless.

On the other hand, Irving’s exit from Cleveland was acrimonious, his relationship with the Greatest Cavalier of them all, LeBron James, is famously complex, and his public engagement with anti-vaccinationism and antisemitism have Landed him in the Headlines for all the wrong reasons .

