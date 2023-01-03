Kevin Love Reaches Cavalier Milestone Against The Bulls

Kevin Love is in his ninth season as a member of the Cavaliers organization. It’s pretty rare for a player nowadays to be with a single team for that long.

With that being said, it’s no surprise that he’s leaving his mark on the Cavaliers’ history book as well. Some of that history was made on Monday night.

In the first half of Monday night’s contest against the Bulls, Kevin Love made his 2,481 field goal in a Cavs jersey. That puts him in the top 10 in most field goals made in Cavs history. They passed Campy Russell who is now 11th on the list.

Next up on the list is Larry Nance Sr. who made 2,945 field goals made in Cavs history.

Love has averaged 15.9 points a game on 12.1 shot attempts a night since being traded to Cleveland back in the summer of 2014. Although usage has gone down in the last couple of seasons, he’s still proven to be a valuable piece of Cleveland’s rebuild and is one of the reasons they are in playoff contention.

