Kevin Love Believes That Kyrie Irving Should Have Jersey Retired By Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving will forever be a Cleveland Legend for his contribution to helping the Cavaliers end the city’s 52-year championship drought. However, the organization has not committed to retiring Irving’s number as they did to LeBron James after he departed for Los Angeles.

Not only have they not committed to retiring the number, but they also handed it out to another player since Irving left. Collin Sexton wore the number “2” from 2018 to 2022 before he was traded to the Utah Jazz.

Ironically, Sexton was the key piece (or Brooklyn’s eighth overall pick depending on how you look at it) in the trade that sent Kyrie to the Boston Celtics.

