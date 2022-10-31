Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

The Cavs being at the top of the Eastern Conference, a five-game win streak and a lot of entertaining games are all storylines we saw coming and expected before the season started.

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that’s exactly what’s happening.

