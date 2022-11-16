NEWPORT BEACH, CA – Kevin K. Cunningham, 40, of Newport Beach, CA, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born in Valparaiso, IN, June 18, 1982, and was a 2004 Graduate of Purdue University. He was employed as a Kidde District Manager, A Carrier Company. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Cheryl (Duck) Cunningham, brother, Scott R. Cunningham and niece, Annabelle Beauchamp. He is survived by his fiancé, the love of his life and best friend, Belinda Lee, father, John J. Cunningham, stepmother, Karma A. Klingenberg, sister, Melissa (Kyle) Cunningham-White, stepbrother, Jonathan (Michelle) Klingenberg , stepsisters, Jessica (Will) Beauchamp and Jenna (Jared) Stewart, nieces and nephews, Selina (Jared), Zachary, Madison, Bexly, Jonah, Jack, Emmett, Colin, Maeve, and Del as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will also be missed by his dogs Nala and Cazumel, with whom he enjoyed playing fetch and tetherball. Although he left this world far too soon, he left it a better place. Kevin had a huge heart, gave the warmest hugs and had the biggest and best personality. He was very patriotic, supporting his country and flying the American flag every day. He was loved by all and the Unofficial Mayor of the community where he and Belinda lived and the self-proclaimed coolest guy ever…which of course he was!