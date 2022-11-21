Kevin Huerter’s late foul in Kings-Pistons game correct call, NBA says

The Kings’ sixth straight win on Sunday night came down to the wire, and one controversial call late in the fourth quarter made Sacramento’s eventual 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons even closer.

But in the Last Two Minute Report released Monday, the NBA said officials made the right call when they assessed Kevin Huerter a shooting foul with just over 30 seconds left in the game at Golden 1 Center.

Pistons guard Alec Burks made two of his three ensuing free-throw attempts, cutting the Kings’ six-point lead down to four.

In its confirmation of the call, the NBA stated Huerter made illegal contact with Burks’ hip as he shot the ball. Huerter was hit in the face by Burks as the guard went up for his shot.

Additionally, the NBA admitted in its Last Two Minute Report that officials missed two late calls on the Pistons.

Detroit Rookie Jaden Ivey should have been called for palming the ball with just under two minutes left in the game, and Burks should have received a defensive three-second violation with one minute to go in the fourth quarter.

In the end, it all worked out fine.

But with Huerter already noticing what he believes is a discrepancy in how Kings games are officiated compared to other NBA teams, it’s certainly something fans and players alike are keeping an eye on as the season progresses.

Non-calls and wrong calls aside, however, Sacramento has won six straight games for the first time since January 2005 — and that’s certainly something to celebrate.