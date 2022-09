WOOD RIVER – With the summer all but passed when Steve Flowers resigned as East Alton-Wood River boys basketball Coach in July, time was not an ally in the Oilers’ search for his replacement.

“We will consider all options at this point,” EA-WR athletics director Mark Beatty said early in August.

The best option, it turned out, already had an office at EA-WR High School. On Tuesday night, the district’s board of education approved the hiring of Kevin Gockel as the Oilers’ new varsity boys basketball coach.

“What we’re trying to do here is really change the culture,” Beatty said Wednesday. “We just haven’t been super successful over the 25, 30 years and we’re trying to bring in people who are willing to put in the work. And Kevin is really wanting to get us competitive.”

Gockel is Assistant principal at EA-WR and served as Flowers’ junior varsity Coach the past three seasons when the Oilers posted a 30-54 record. Gockel was head coach for the Staunton Bulldogs for 12 seasons, finishing 118-209 from 1995-2007 with a regional title from a 22-9 season in 2001.

Most school districts, including EA-WR, prefer to have coaches who are not administrators. But the Oilers will make the allowance with Gockel.

“We try not to do that,” Beatty said of putting administrators in a head Coach role, “but at the end of the day, Kevin was the best candidate, the most qualified and on this short timeline, it was the move we had to make.”

EA-WR accepted applications for the job for more than a month. The candidates were screened and some were brought in for the next step in the hiring process.

“We conducted a handful of interviews,” Beatty said. “We had a lot of good candidates. And then, a lot of them actually, did end up pulling their name after the interviews to the point where it really made Kevin the obvious choice.”

Beatty said some reconsidered their interest “upon reflecting on the amount of work that it takes to be a varsity head coach, they thought, maybe this isn’t for me.”

The Oilers return three of their top five scorers from a team that finished 10-22 last season, including a 2-8 mark in their first season competing in the Cahokia Conference.

One of the options that Beatty said would be considered in August was to name a Coach on an interim basis until teaching positions become available next year. There was no teaching job open for this coaching vacancy.

“He is the head coach,” Beatty said of Gockel. “We do not have an interim tag on this. … It’s something Kevin really wanted to do and on this short timeline it made perfect sense. He’s got a great rapport with the kids and he was the most qualified. Kevin is definitely the right guy at the right time.”