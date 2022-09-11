Kevin Durant’s Viral Tweet Before The First NFL Sunday Of The Season

Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and he has been in the news a lot over the offseason.

Rumors swirled about him potentially being traded, but the Ultimate resolution was that he is staying in Brooklyn, and the Nets will not trade him as they try to pursue the 2023 NBA Championship.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button