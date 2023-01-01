Kevin Durant’s Tweet About LeBron James Has Gone Viral

On Friday night, LeBron James had the NBA world in awe.

The four-time NBA Champion celebrated his 38th birthday, and the Los Angeles Lakers also took on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

James put up an Astonishing 47 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and one block in 40 minutes of playing time.

