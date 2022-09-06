Kevin Durant’s Nets set their sights on a Massive trade target

Now that they’ve settled their beef, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to give Kevin Durant more help before the start of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets have gone through a complicated offseason, to say the least. But after plenty of drama and as much as they tried to make all hell break loose, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant didn’t leave the team.

That’s obviously great news for Joe Tsai and Sean Marks. But the Nets wasted plenty of time before making some moves, and they still have several roster spots to fill and room for improvement.

With that in mind, The Athletic reported that the Nets could set their sights on Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner, who’ll be a free agent after this season and is likely to be traded at some point.

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Pursue Myles Turner

“So, I think that either A. we are going to see Nic Claxton start, or B. the Nets are going to use that mid-level or trade for another center. I’m pretty sure they are still trying to trade for a center. I’m just not sure who at this point. I’ve heard Myles Turner, but I guess we’ll find out if they are actually able to.”

Ben Simmons Could Also Play Center

There have also been rumors of Ben Simmons playing as their small-ball center through stretches. He sure has the size, strength, and Positioning skills, not to mention the lack of shooting range:

“There have been rumblings of Simmons playing center this season and Durant has done so before in small-ball lineups,” reported Alex Schiffer of The Athletic. “Do the Nets add another big man or role with the traditional and modern options they have?”

Whatever is the case, it’s clear that the Nets are once again one of the top-notch teams in the Association. But whether that will be enough to finally get over the hump, well, we’ll have to wait and see.