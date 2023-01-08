Kevin Durant Will Make NBA History On Sunday Night

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat.

12-time All-Star Kevin Durant will make NBA history in the game.

He comes into the night just two points away from passing Hall of Famer Dominque Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list.

Wilkins scored 26,668 points over 1,074 games with the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic.

