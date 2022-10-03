Kevin Durant, Who Constantly Argues With NBA Twitter, Calls Podcasters ‘Mediocre’ After Getting Ripped For ‘Being Garbage’

Kevin Durant calls out podcaster who calls him ‘garbage’ by saying he wouldn’t want to engage in conversation with ‘mediocre’ people’.

Kevin Durant taking his talents to the Golden State Warriors after having just blown a 3-1 lead to them in the 2016 Western Conference Finals is a move that will be scrutinized until the NBA exists. Despite his individual greatness, KD will always have a faction of NBA fans who claim his 2 rings with GSW will not count because of his move.

Of course, when talking about how great Durant is, it goes without saying he’s one of the greatest offensive talents in the history of the league. He certainly believes this to be the case as he’s called himself ‘A God’ on several occasions on social media.

Social media, Twitter in particular, has become quite the avenue for Durant to go back-and-forth with fans. His attempt at the ‘new media’ has led to him controlling his own narrative all while getting into it with NBA Twitter.

Kevin Durant gets on Twitter to call podcasters ‘mediocre’ and himself legendary.

Kevin Durant has been a subject of controversy ever since the aforementioned move to the Warriors. The ‘Pick a Side’ podcast delved into the topic of ‘Is Kevin Durant legendary?’ It soon resulted in a screaming match between two of the guys on it, with one of them claiming he is while the other says he isn’t. The latter would go on to call him garbage at the end of the clip.

When the clip was quote tweeted by another user, KD took it upon himself to respond by saying, “Can’t ask mediocre people about legendary activities.”

Can’t ask mediocre people about legendary activities… https://t.co/jmb7eIj7Q2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 3, 2022

Durant has had some of the greatest Playoff scoring performances in recent memory. His 50 points against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round in 2019 was a statement game while his 43 and 13 against the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals was most definitely one for the ages.

The performance in question here is his 48 point performance in Game 7 against the Bucks in the 2021 Playoffs. They would send the game into OT but would not score in that extra 5 minute period. The Nets were carried by Durant that game and had no Kyire Irving with James Harden not being a factor either due to his hamstring injury.

Kevin Durant doesn’t shy away from Twitter confrontations.

That initial tweet wasn’t the end of his tirade on Twitter. A perfect example of Kevin Durant having all the time in the world to go back and forth with fans is his string of tweets following his ‘legendary activities’ one.

Well, stop questioning me https://t.co/cyOnbJoTXa — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 3, 2022

If I think ima legend. Ima legend. It’s really that simple lol https://t.co/Y1oqed5Spk — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 3, 2022

I be Confused too https://t.co/zdafd8sj2f — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 3, 2022

This most certainly isn’t the first time this has happened and it won’t be the last. It’s safe to say that his 24,800+ tweets mainly come from justified confrontations with fans.

