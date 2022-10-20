Kevin Durant to own Major League Pickleball team

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant announced Thursday that he and his manager, Rich Kleiman, will serve as owners of a Major League Pickleball expansion team as a part of Thirty Five Ventures.

“35V is committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities, and Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about,” Kleiman said in a news release. “We can’t wait to build this team from the ground up as well as work to elevate the sport and the league to unprecedented heights. As an avid pickleball player and fan, the interest in the sport was a natural fit.”

We’re excited to join @MajorLeaguePB and looking forward to building our team from the ground up. https://t.co/ZY3gQmXuup — 35V (@35Ventures) October 20, 2022

Durant told the Boardroom — which he and Kleiman co-own — that he plans to be an active owner in MLP.

“[Pickleball] was a small passion that’s just gonna keep building … We’re gonna be operating this ourselves, being tasked with building this brand from the ground up,” Durant said. “It should be a fun project.”

Durant joins a prominent list of professional athletes who have joined MLP as owners, including fellow NBA stars LeBron James and Draymond Green as well as NFL star Tom Brady and recently retired NFL Legend Drew Brees.