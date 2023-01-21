Kevin Durant Shares Controversial Take on Viral Youth Basketball Video

A youth basketball video that shows young Hoopers celebrating like the pros has gone viral. In the video, third grade basketball players are seen flexing on each other, pulling out the “too small” celebration, and talking trash after every basket.

The video has generated mixed responses from the basketball word, with New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier being the first to weigh in. Fournier quote tweeted the video and said, “Smh. We need to set a better example for this new generation man.” Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard co-signed Fournier’s message, and said, “Facts. It’s getting out of control.”

