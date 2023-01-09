Kevin Durant (right knee) exits early due to injury vs. Heat

Kevin Durant achieved a career milestone Sunday, but was denied a chance to finish out the 102-101 win against Miami.

Midway through the third quarter, Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s drive was stuffed at the rim by Ben Simmons, and the momentum sent him falling into Durant’s space. Butler landed facing away from Durant and rolled on his prone leg, taking down the Nets’ star.

Durant grabbed his right knee, stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation with 36.6 seconds remaining in the third. The Nets quickly determined that he would not return to the game.

Kevin Durant (right knee) is out for the remainder of tonight’s game. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 9, 2023

Durant had 17 points in 30 minutes. Earlier Sunday, they passed Dominique Wilkins for No. 14 on the NBA’s career scoring list.

“Right knee, he’ll get evaluated tomorrow and then hopefully I’ll have some more info,” Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Most likely it will include imaging, just to make sure we’re good.”

Durant was waiting for his teammates after the big finish, giving them all fist bumps as they walked into the locker room. Vaughn said he did not ask Durant how he was feeling, although Kyrie Irving said his friend was in good spirits.

Durant took two big hits in the second half. He also grabbed at the knee after being called for an Offensive foul on a drive where he collided with Miami’s Kyle Lowry with 7:57 left in the third.

“You never want to see him go down like that,” Vaughn said. “Any player, for that matter. Pretty hard collision, but you’ve got to give our group credit for staying with it.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.