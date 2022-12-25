Kevin Durant Reveals Message to Steph Curry After NBA Finals

Even though Kevin Durant is no longer a member of the Golden State Warriors, he has nothing but love for Steph Curry and the Warriors.

When Steph Curry finally won the Finals MVP last season, Durant made sure to have a message for him. He revealed that message to Michael Lee of the Washington Post.

“The way you played in that Finals is the way I enjoy seeing you play,” Durant said to Curry when they crossed paths in the summer.

Kevin Durant may have hated aspects of the Warriors winning the championship, but he still looks at his former Golden State teammates as family.

“That’s my family over there,” Durant said. “I can be a Brooklyn Net and y’all can be the Golden State Warriors, and it’ll still be love. … When they succeed, I succeed, because I’m a part of that history forever.”

All of Durant’s experiences across the NBA have helped make him grow as a human being. The Lessons he’s learned as a player are Lessons that he’ll apply in life.

“It’s so much that you can learn from being an NBA player,” Durant said. “Life Lessons in basketball. The business around the NBA. There is so much to learn here. So every stop along the way is an experience in order for me to Accelerate and be better in the next part of my life.”

The maturation saga of Kevin Durant has been a really interesting thing to see in real-time. From once the most loved player, to the most hated player, and now a somewhat under the radar player. He’s just Kevin Durant.

