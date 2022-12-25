Kevin Durant Reveals Message to Steph Curry After NBA Finals

Even though Kevin Durant is no longer a member of the Golden State Warriors, he has nothing but love for Steph Curry and the Warriors.

When Steph Curry finally won the Finals MVP last season, Durant made sure to have a message for him. He revealed that message to Michael Lee of the Washington Post.

“The way you played in that Finals is the way I enjoy seeing you play,” Durant said to Curry when they crossed paths in the summer.

