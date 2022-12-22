Kevin Durant Reveals Dream 5-on-5 Pickup Game Matchup

Very few active NBA players love the game of basketball as much as Kevin Durant – KD simply just loves hooping. Kevin Durant joined a pure hooper in Jamal Crawford, where the two discussed Durant’s dream 5-on-5 pickup game Matchup on NBATV.

The following players were listed in Kevin Durant’s dream 5-on-5 pickup game matchup: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, Steph Curry, Allen Iverson, and Jamal Crawford.

