Kevin Durant Reacts to Passing Vince Carter on All-Time NBA Scoring List

Brooklyn Nets superstar, Kevin Durant has accomplished a lot in the NBA. His Fingerprints are all over various league all-time records, but his latest resume boost in Monday night’s win against the Indiana Pacers has a special meaning to him.

When Durant was growing up, the first NBA jersey he owned was a Vince Carter jersey. They idolized the eight-time all-star. Decades later, Durant passed the Nets Legend for 19th place all-time on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

