Kevin Durant Reacts to Passing Vince Carter on All-Time NBA Scoring List

Brooklyn Nets superstar, Kevin Durant has accomplished a lot in the NBA. His Fingerprints are all over various league all-time records, but his latest resume boost in Monday night’s win against the Indiana Pacers has a special meaning to him.

When Durant was growing up, the first NBA jersey he owned was a Vince Carter jersey. They idolized the eight-time all-star. Decades later, Durant passed the Nets Legend for 19th place all-time on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“It means a lot,” said Durant on passing Vince Carter on the NBA’s all-time scoring list postgame. “I love to score the ball. That’s the name of the game. That’s why we play basketball; to put points on the board and shift the game and be mentioned with the greats. To pass somebody I looked up to as a kid, my first NBA jersey was Vince Carter when he was in Toronto so that’s a full-circle moment for me. Grateful for all my teammates along the way that helped me throughout these years, my coaches as well, everybody that chipped in and helped make me the player I am today. Just got to keep going.”

There’s no secret that Durant is one of the most gifted and prolific scoring talents the league has ever seen on the hardwood. His Greatness has been an admirable trait that has resonated with his teammates throughout the years. Nic Claxton, who was drafted the same summer Durant signed with Brooklyn, isn’t taking any time for granted being teammates with the future NBA Hall of Famer.

“I mean, his Greatness you definitely can’t take for granted,” said Nic Claxton postgame. “Seeing him work his way back from the Achilles injury, with the rehab, how serious he took every step, and then now these past few years doing his thing you definitely don’t take that for granted and it’s a Pleasure to watch.”