Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant’s New Signature Ja 1 Nike Shoe

Today is a big day for Ja Morant – he will be debuting his first new signature Nike shoe, the Nike Ja 1. While everyone is happy for Morant, Kevin Durant can’t help but be a little sad for a funny reason.

Durant went on Twitter to say how much he’ll miss Morant in his own KD4s.

“It’s a sad day knowing Ja will never hoop in the KD4s again….great start for 12 brand with these,” Durant said on Twitter.

