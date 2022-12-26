Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant’s New Signature Ja 1 Nike Shoe

Today is a big day for Ja Morant – he will be debuting his first new signature Nike shoe, the Nike Ja 1. While everyone is happy for Morant, Kevin Durant can’t help but be a little sad for a funny reason.

Durant went on Twitter to say how much he’ll miss Morant in his own KD4s.

“It’s a sad day knowing Ja will never hoop in the KD4s again….great start for 12 brand with these,” Durant said on Twitter.

It’s very clear that we’re about to experience a changing of the guard era in the NBA. Players like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Steph Curry only have a few more years left of being top-5 players in the NBA. The new changing of the guard includes players like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Looking at the future of the NBA, it’s good to see that the league is in good hands with some very talented and charismatic players. The only thing that these new young players need is some championships to start really creating a legacy. It’s only a matter of time before players like Ja Morant will get an NBA Championship after the current top-5 eventually retire. Until then, the league still belongs to players like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

