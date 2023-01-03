Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game vs. Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell turned in a historic performance on Monday night vs. the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 71 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. It was the first game in NBA history with at least 70 points and 10 assists, and Mitchell got the win as well.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared his reaction to this performance with a simple Tweet:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button