Kevin Durant Reacts to Controversial Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Game

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzles had a very unique sequence in the third quarter of Sunday night’s Christmas game. The Warriors opted to intentionally foul Steven Adams to make him shoot free throws, but the officiating crew ruled it a take foul, which awarded Memphis one free throw and possession.

The take foul rule was introduced to the NBA this season, and it has been very inconsistently applied. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant weighed in shortly after the ruling, and admitted his confusion with the take foul rules.

