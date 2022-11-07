Kevin Durant, Paul George Named NBA Players of the Week

The NBA has named Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) and Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 3 (October 31 – November 6) of the 2022-23 NBA season.

While the Brooklyn Nets have struggled, Durant has looked like a true MVP candidate once again and he led the Nets to a 3-1 record this past week, averaging 30.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

