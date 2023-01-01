“Kevin Durant of Soccer” – LeBron James-Owned Liverpool’s Sensational $45 Million Signing’s Oozing Skills Sends Merseyside Reds Fans Into a Frenzy

It has been 11 years since LeBron James became a part of Liverpool FC, and in that time, the English club has witnessed a great deal of success. In the past 11 years, Liverpool has won the Premier League and the Champions League. There’s no doubt that Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

As one of the most iconic and successful clubs in Europe, it’s no surprise that Liverpool FC is always in the headlines. Recently, the English club made a $45 million signing of Netherlands star Cody Gakpo, which has caused excitement among the fans of the club.

Soccer fans react to Cody Gakpo’s signing

Cody Gakpo is a 6ft3 left-footed Attacker who can play as a Winger or a striker. Gakpo was one of the breakout stars of the FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals for his nation. They helped the Netherlands to the final 8, where they narrowly lost in the penalty shootout to the eventual champions, Argentina.

As soon as the transfer market opened up, a lot of big teams were in search of signing him. In the end, Liverpool made the signing which cost them around $45 million. This signing has caused joy and excitement among the fans of the club.

Liverpool fans are eager to see what Gakpo can deliver for their team. The young player has already shown a lot of potential and it will be interesting to see how he develops under the guidance of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Here are some of the reactions from fans to the tweet showcasing Gakpo’s abilities:

How LeBron James became an owner of Liverpool

It all started back in 2011 when James, then a superstar in the NBA with the Miami Heat, made a $5 million investment in Liverpool FC. In the following years, Liverpool went on an Incredible run, winning the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Interestingly, in 2022, James exchanged his shares for Stakes in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the group that owns Liverpool FC. This made him one of the owners of the team. It will be interesting to see how LeBron James’ involvement with Liverpool will develop in the future.

