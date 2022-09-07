Kevin Durant Not Happy With His ‘Laughable’ NBA 2K23 Rating

NBA 2K23 released its player ratings are Tuesday, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest rated player with four other players tied at second. Kevin DurantLeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry all have a 96 ratings in the latest version of the video game, one point behind Antetokounmpo’s 97.

Yet, for one of those four, that is not enough. Durant believes he is rated too low in the game, as the Nets forward thinks he should have a 99 rating, presumably jumping Antetokounmpo.

With his displeasure in tow, Durant took to Twitter to express his criticism.

“This has become laughable,” they wrote.

