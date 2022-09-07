Kevin Durant Not Happy With His ‘Laughable’ NBA 2K23 Rating

NBA 2K23 released its player ratings are Tuesday, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest rated player with four other players tied at second. Kevin DurantLeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry all have a 96 ratings in the latest version of the video game, one point behind Antetokounmpo’s 97.

Yet, for one of those four, that is not enough. Durant believes he is rated too low in the game, as the Nets forward thinks he should have a 99 rating, presumably jumping Antetokounmpo.

With his displeasure in tow, Durant took to Twitter to express his criticism.

“This has become laughable,” they wrote.

While Durant has been one of the best players in the NBA for the past decade, he has yet to reach the 99 rating in NBA 2K, with his highest rating being a 97. This is also not the first time Durant has complained about his rating . Last year, Durant had the same criticism when he was given a 96 as well.

There have only been five players to ever receive a 99 rating: LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Additionally, Shaquille O’Neal is the only player to ever receive a 100 rating in the game.

While Durant hasn’t reached the ratings ceiling, he has been on the cover of the game three times, once by himself for NBA 2K15 and twice with a group—on NBA 2K13 with Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin then on an NBA 2K22 cover with Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: An Inside Look at the Most Powerful Person in College Sports