Kevin Durant, NBA Twitter react to wild Steph Curry sequence vs. Cavaliers

Steph Curry put on a show at the end of the fourth quarter in the Warriors’ 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center.

With Golden State trailing Cleveland, 98-95, with 1:23 remaining in the game, Curry tied the game with a 3-pointer in front of the Cavaliers bench.

They then turned around and gave them a subtle look.

Leading 100-99 with 35 seconds remaining, Curry came through again and drilled a 3-pointer to put Golden State up by four.

Former Warriors teammates Kevin Durant, Damion Lee and the rest of NBA Twitter Wasted no time reacting to yet another Curry flurry.

Steph Curry: either your favorite, or better than your favorite — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) November 12, 2022

I consider it a privilege to watch Steph play basketball man. — Nai (@_Nai_Roy) November 12, 2022

Steph is the reigning Finals MVP and the best player in the NBA right now. Normalize that take. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) November 12, 2022

Steph Curry is the best player in the league. — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) November 12, 2022

Curry finished the night with a whopping 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from 3-point range.

Although the Warriors got off to a slow start to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry certainly has picked up right where he left off against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

