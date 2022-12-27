Kevin Durant Makes History During Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game

It didn’t take long for Kevin Durant to make history on Monday night in Cleveland.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar forward passed San Antonio Spurs legend, Tim Duncan, for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in the first quarter. The next player for 12-time NBA All-Star to pass on one of the most prestigious lists in league history is nine-time All-Star Dominique Wilkins.

Durant, who entered Monday night’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers with 26,484 career points, has passed a number of Legends on the all-time scoring list through the first 33 games of the 2022-23 regular season. Some of those players they passed were Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, John Havlicek, and Paul Pierce.

