Kevin Durant Leads The NBA In This Surprising Stat

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season (11-11 in their first 22 games).

However, they are playing better as of late, going 6-4 in their last ten games and winning each of their previous two games.

Their most significant bright spot of the season has been the play of 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

He’s currently averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest on 54.8% shooting from the field.

According to StatMuse, the former Texas star is also leading the entire NBA in minutes played this season.

