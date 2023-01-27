Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving named starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA announced Thursday announced the starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game to be played in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, Feb. 19. Within that announcement, it was also announced that Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be starters in the league’s annual showcase of its best talent.

Durant, who is currently out with a sprained right MCL, received the second-most votes (6.5 million) among the Eastern Conference frontcourt players and overall in the conference. Irving, who most recently dropped 40 points in Thursday’s 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons, received the most votes (4.46 million) among the Eastern Conference guards and fifth-most in the entire conference.

In terms of the detailed voting results, which has a score that combines all of the votes from the fans (50% of the vote), players (25%), and media (25%), Durant had the second-highest Weighted score (2.5) in the Eastern Conference Frontcourt while Irving was tied with Donovan Mitchell for the highest Weighted score (1.75) among the guards. Irving edged out Mitchell due to votes from the players and the fans.

Story Originally appeared on Nets Wire